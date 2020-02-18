Bloomin' Brands slips after margin miss

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) reports comparable restaurant sales increased 1.9% in the U.S. during Q4, led by a 2.7% gain for the U.S. Outback Steakhouse chain.

Comparable restaurant sales were up 4.9% for Outback Steakhouse in Brazil during the quarter.

Restaurant-level operating margin fell 80 bps to 13.9% of sales vs. 14.6% consensus.

Looking ahead, Bloomin' Brands expects 2020 EPS of $1.85 to $1.90 vs. $1.72 consensus. The company anticipates cost savings of $40M over the next two years from strategic decisions.

BLMN -0.19% premarket to $21.50.

