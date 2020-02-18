Advance Auto Parts +2% on mixed Q4 results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) reports comparable-store sales grew 0.1% in Q4.

Adjusted gross margin rate down 19 bps to 44%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate improved 125 bps to 36.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 106 bps to 7.1%.

Store count -72 Y/Y to 5,037.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: $988B to $10.1B; Comparable-store sales: Flat to 2%; Adjusted operating margin rate: 8.4% to 8.7%; Tax rate: 24% to 26%; Capex: $275 to $325M; Free cash flow: minimum $600M.

AAP +1.80% premarket.

