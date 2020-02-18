Arlington Asset posts Q4 total economic return of 10%

Feb. 18, 2020
  • Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Q4 core operating EPS of 18 cents vs. 18 cents in Q3 2019 and a penny shy of the average analyst estimate of 19 cents.
  • Q4 economic net interest income of $9.3M vs. $10.1M in Q3.
  • "During the fourth quarter, a strong outperformance of agency mortgage-backed securities relative to interest rate hedges helped the company deliver a 10% total economic return for the quarter and a positive return for the year," said President and CEO J. Rock Tonkel Jr.
  • During the quarter, Arlington started expanding its investment strategy to incorporate tailored mortgage credit investments.
  • Mortgage investment portfolio totaled $3.85B in fair value at Dec. 31, 2019, consisting of $3.77B of agency MBS and $79M of mortgage credit investments.
  • Q4 TBA dollar roll income of $0.1M vs. $0.9M in Q3.
  • Excluding TBA dollar roll income, the company had net investment losses on its investment portfolio of $1.2M for the quarter.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
