BioXcel announces new mid-stage study of BXCL501; shares up 3% premarket

Researchers at Yale University have launched a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating certain biomarkers associated with agitation in schizophrenia patients who are receiving BioXcel Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:BTAI) BXCL501.

The company aims to use biomarkers (heart rate variability, actigraphy, electrodermal activity and EEG) to identify additional indications that exhibit the same physiological signals of hyperarousal, potentially expanding the use of BXCL501.

Topline data should be available in next quarter.

BXCL501 is a sublingual thin film formulation of a sedative called dexmedetomidine, the active ingredient in Pfizer's Precedex, approved in the U.S. in 1999 as a short-term sedative and analgesic in critically ill or injured patients on mechanical ventilation in an ICU setting.