JetBlue announces board changes

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) announces changes to its board of directors aligned with the company's new governance guidelines.

"After a thorough and thoughtful review process, our board adopted revised guidelines, including limits on tenure and an age-based retirement threshold, to assure the independence and objectivity of our board," says JetBlue Chair Joel Peterson.

Joel Peterson, Frank Sica and Stephan Gemkow will retire from the board at the end of their current term per the new board rules.

Peter Boneparth will succeed Peterson as chair. Robert Leduc has been nominated as an independent director and will stand for election at the annual meeting. Leduc recently retired as president of Pratt & Whitney.

In a separate development. JetBlue announces that CEO Robin Hayes has agreed to extend the term of his employment contract for an additional year through July 2022.

Source: Press Release