Berkshire unloads a bit more of Apple stake

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) 13F released Friday shows an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake of 245.15M shares as of year-end 2019, down from 248.84M shares three months earlier. That would be the 2nd straight quarter of modest sales, but the House of Buffett continues to hold about a 5.6% stake in the company.

Notably short Apple, Doug Kass is taking a victory lap this morning. It's his bet that Berkshire has sold more since the filing. Kass has covered a good deal of his short in the past few minutes as Apple sells off 3.25% premarket in wake of its March quarter warning last night.