SEC probes Fluor financial reports; results delayed

Disclosing an SEC investigation into its past accounting and financial reporting, Fluor (NYSE:FLR) has delayed its full year financial statements, but disclosed select preliminary results.

Full year financial results, when filed, are expected to include a non-cash charge of $668M related to establishing a valuation allowance against net deferred-tax assets; non-cash impairments of $305M; restructuring and other exit costs of $202M, $84M of which is non-cash; and non-cash expenses of $138M related to the settlement of the U.K. pension plan.

The company has also decided to retain its Government segment (previously destined to be divested) which will cease to be reported as a discontinued operation in the first quarter of 2020.

Outlook for 2020: Fluor is introducing adjusted EPS guidance of $1.40 to $1.60 per share from continuing operations (vs. consensus of $1.54).