DuPont Chairman Breen adds CEO to duties in leadership shakeup

DuPont (NYSE:DD) appoints Executive Chairman Edward Breen to the additional role of CEO and promotes Lori Koch to CFO, effective immediately.

CEO Marc Doyle and CFO Jeanmarie Desmond will leave the company after less than a year in their most recent positions, with the board saying it made the changes "to accelerate operational performance improvement and to more directly tap Ed Breen's significant management experience."

Breen joined the DuPont board in February 2015 from Tyco International, where he was chairman and CEO, and was named DuPont's CEO in November 2015.

Breen, who spearheaded the Dow-DuPont merger, became Executive Chairman of its specialty products unit after the company split into three different units.

Koch joined the company in 2003, most recently serving as head of Investor Relations and Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis.