Mellanox gets new Street-high target

Susquehanna upgrades Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) from Neutral to Positive, citing Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) comments last week that talks with Chinese regulators were progressing.

Analyst Christopher Rolland sees three likely outcomes: lack of approval, approval, or "adding a ‘sweetener’ to extend" the merger. Rolland says all three are positive for Mellanox.

The analyst estimates that approval before June 10 would result in a $125/share takeout price, a lack of approval could push shares to $160 over time, and the sweetener could push the deal to $145.

Susquehanna raises its MLNX target from $125 to $145.