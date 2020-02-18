Franklin Templeton to pay $4.5B for Legg Mason

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), aka Franklin Templeton, agrees to buy Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) for $50 per share in an all-cash transaction, a 23% premium to Legg Mason's closing price of $40.72 on Friday.

The company will also assume ~$2B of Legg Mason's outstanding debt.

LM jumps 18% in premarket trading and BEN gains 7.2%.

The acquisition of Legg Mason and its investment affiliates, which collectively manage over $806B in assets as of Jan. 31, 2020, will establish Franklin Templeton as one of the world’s largest independent, specialized global investment managers with a combined $1.5T in assets under management, Franklin Templeton says.

Trian Fund Management and funds managed by it, which collectively own approximately 4M shares or 4.5% of the outstanding stock of Legg Mason, have agreed to vote in support of the transaction.

This deal is expected to generate upper twenties percentage GAAP EPS accretion in Fiscal 2021 (based on Street consensus earnings estimates for each company), excluding one-time charges, non-recurring, and acquisition-related expenses.

Sees ~$200M in annual cost savings.

Upon closing of the transaction, Franklin Templeton expects to maintain a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility with pro forma gross debt of ~$2.7B with remaining cash and investments of ~$5.3B.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Franklin Resources nears deal for Legg Mason (Feb. 18)