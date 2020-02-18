Glencore swings to full-year loss after $2.8B in writedowns

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) -3.6% in London trade after reporting a 2019 loss of $404M after booking $2.8B in impairment charges linked to coal and other assets, compared with a profit of $3.41B in 2018.

Glencore took nearly $1B in writedowns on its two key Colombian coal mines, Prodeco and Cerrejon, which ship mostly to Europe where the coal market has been hit hard by cheap gas prices.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA fell 26% Y/Y to $11.6B but topped consensus expectations of $11.25B, according to a Vuma consensus estimate, while revenues fell 2.5% to $215.11B in 2019 from $220.52B a year earlier.

Glencore's trading division partially offset the pressure on profits from weak commodity prices, as adjusted EBITDA from marketing activities rose 5.8% to $2.6B, driven by oil trading that benefited from volatility in energy markets.

CEO Ivan Glasenberg says the company has not yet seen a major effect from China's coronavirus but could reduce production if the illness leads to a major drop in demand in the commodities it produces.

The company did not provide further details about the timing and results of various regulatory investigations that have weighed on the share price in recent years.