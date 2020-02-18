Front Yard to be acquired in $2.3B deal

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) agrees to be acquired by privately held real estate firm Amherst Residential for $12.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of ~14% to RESI's stock price before it announced it will explore strategic alternatives.

The transaction is valued at ~$2.3B, including debt to be assumed or refinanced.

The deal is expected to close in Q2 2020, subject to the approval of the holders of a majority of Front Yard’s outstanding shares and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

As part of the transaction, shareholders representing approximately 18% of Front Yard’s voting stock have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction.