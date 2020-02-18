Wedbush stays bullish despite Apple warning

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe remain bullish on Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) "5G supercycle thesis" despite the tech giant's March quarter revenue warning.

Key quote: "While trying to gauge the impact of the iPhone miss and potential bounce back in the June quarter will be front and center for the Street, we remain bullish on Apple for the longer term 5G supercycle thesis despite today’s news."

The firm sees the warning as more of a timing issue than an extended supply and demand issue for iPhones.

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating and $400 target for Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Related: Last month, Apple said it was providing a wider revenue guidance range than usual to account for the coronavirus uncertainty.