SL Green sells NYC building for $446.5M

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) agrees to sell 315 West 33rd Street and an undeveloped parcel of land in New York City for a gross valuation of $446.5M, or ~$906 per square foot, to an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).

The transaction, expected to close in Q2 2020, is part of SLG's plan to divest non-core assets and accretively redeploy capital into its share repurchase program, the company said.

SL Green bought the 36-story building, also known as The Olivia, in 2013. The property includes 333 residential units with occupancy over 96% and 270,132 square feet of commercial space, which is 100% occupied.