Exclude these five megacaps, and earnings are down in Q4

The bulls like to say that Q4 represents the first quarter in some time with the U.S. corporate earnings showing growth.

But Bloomberg's John Authers - reporting on the work of SocGen's Andrew Lapthorne - says earnings are actually down 7.5% in Q4 when excluding Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Facebook.

Lapthorne does note that energy and telecoms were the big drag on U.S. earnings. We know why for energy, but much of the telco profits simply went to those Big 5 tech names.

