Golden Ocean warns on coronavirus effects

Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL) -4.8% pre-market despite reporting better than expected Q4 earnings, after warning that results will be hurt by a slowdown in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

"The market is currently presenting a challenging scenario that will impact our results in the near term," says Chairman and interim CEO Ola Lorentzon. "Commodity-related supply chains may become disrupted, with some taking longer than others to return to normal."

The shipping industry likely will increase the scrapping of older, less fuel-efficient, vessels as a way to rebalance the market, the company says.

Golden Ocean also cut its Q4 dividend to $0.05/share from $0.15/share, saying, "As the current market dynamic continues to unfold, our focus remains on maintaining efficient operations and a strong balance sheet and liquidity position."