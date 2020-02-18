KKR forms life sciences platform

KKR (NYSE:KKR) forms Gamma Biosciences, a new platform that will operate a portfolio of companies focused on next-generation bio-processing technologies for the production of advanced biologic therapies.

KKR and co-investors have committed to invest $200M in Gamma.

The KKR investment is from its Health Care Strategic Growth Fund.

Matt Gunnison, who most recently served as global head of business development for GE Healthcare, joins Gamma as a founding member.

Gamma acquires U.K.-based Astrea Bioseparations for its first transaction and agrees to take a controlling stake in Belgium-based Univercells' manufacturing equipment business.