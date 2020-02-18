Samsung wins Qualcomm 5G chip contract

Samsung's (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) semiconductor manufacturing division wins a contract to make new Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) 5G chips, according to Reuters sources.

Samsung will fabricate at least a portion of QCOM's X60 modem chips and will use its 5nm process.

The contract could help Samsung gain market share from rival TSMC (NYSE:TSM), which sources say is also making some of the 5nm X60 chips.

Samsung and TSMC will both ramp up 5nm production this year.