Allegion -2.9% post Q4 results

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) reported Q4 net sales growth of 2.4% Y/Y to $719.5M, up 3.5% on an organic basis.

Q4 Overall margins: Gross increased 156 bps to 44.3%; operating declined 21 bps to 19.9%; adj. operating increased 30 bps to 21% and adj. EBITDA increased 255 bps to 22.6%.

The Americas segment revenues increased 6.8% on both a reported and organic basis.

The EMEIA segment revenues decreased 5% and down 1.5% on an organic basis, reflecting soft volume, the impact of the Turkey divestiture and unfavorable currency effects partially offset by price increases.

The Asia-Pacific segment revenues declined 16.6% and down 13.4% on an organic basis.

Available cash flow for 2019 was $422.6M, an increase of $13.9M Y/Y.

The company ended 2019 with cash and equivalents of $355.3M, as well as total debt of $1,427.7M.

Also, declared increased quarterly dividend of $0.32/ordinary share payable on March 31, 2020.

During Q4 2019, the company repurchased ~0.4M shares for ~$46.3M.

2020 Outlook: Revenues to increase 3-4% Y/Y on a reported basis and 3.5-4.5% Y/Y on an organic basis; Revenue growth is expected to be led by the Americas region, at 4-5% overall and 4.5-5.5% on an organic basis; EPS of $5.00-5.10; Adj. EPS of $5.10-5.20; Available cash flow of ~$450-470M.

Previously: Allegion EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Feb. 18)