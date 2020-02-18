Transocean adds to losses but sees 'much-anticipated recovery' in offshore

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) -2.2% pre-market after reporting a larger than expected Q4 loss while revenues rose 6% Y/Y to $792M.

But the company reduced the loss Q/Q and Y/Y, helped by gains on the termination of a construction contract, tax items and disposal of assets, but partially offset by impairments and restructuring costs.

Contract drilling revenues were helped by rig reactivations, including ultra‑deepwater floaters Deepwater Mykonos and Deepwater Corcovado.

Q4 results also were helped by higher utilization on the rest of RIG's ultra‑deepwater fleet and a full quarter of revenues from the newbuild harsh environment floater Transocean Norge.

"As utilization across our floating fleet improved for the first time in over five years, and dayrates for high‑specification ultra‑deepwater assets increased 75% over the course of the year, we believe that 2019 marked the beginning of the much-anticipated recovery in the offshore drilling industry," Transocean President and CEO Jeremy Thigpen says.