Capstone records order for five C200S microturbines

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) has secured a repeat order for five C200 Signature Series microturbines for a federal railway infrastructure project from The Railways of Yakutia.

The natural gas-fueled C200S microturbines will act as the primary power source for the Aldan Railway Station and provide heating for the main building, reducing its operational costs and eliminating the uncertainty of grid fluctuations.

The microturbine will operate in grid connect mode, which enables the customer to operate with the utility in a load sharing capacity.