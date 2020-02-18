NN, Inc. confirms Veltman as permanent CEO

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has appointed Warren Veltman president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Mr. Veltman has served as NN's interim president and CEO since September 16, 2019.

"Since he was named interim President and CEO, Warren has applied his deep industry knowledge, leadership and operational skills to the role, implementing effective cost saving initiatives, strengthening our balance sheet and helping lead the company's review of strategic alternatives," said Chairman Robert Brunner. "The board has confidence in his ability to continue to drive improved financial and operational performance and enhance long-term shareholder value."