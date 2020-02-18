Citigroup sees 36% upside in Amarin in premarket analyst action

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (82% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) initiated with Overweight rating and $12 (300% upside) price target at Piper Sandler. Shares up 4% premarket.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) upgraded to Buy with a $24 (36% upside) price target at Citigroup citing expected acceleration in Vascepa sales and prospects of success in patent litigation. Shares up 1% premarket.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) downgraded to Underweight with a $45 (14% downside risk) price target at Barclays.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $69 (15% upside) price target at Barclays.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $124 (5% upside) price target at Barclays.