ICE and S&P Global expand alliance in global oil markets

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) plans to launch a new version of its ICE Connect market data platform that's specifically designed for participants in the global oil markets.

Expected to be available in Q2 2020, the new service will include access to oil market analytics from S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Platts and other third parties.

Through the integration of select Platts oil analytics content, ICE Data Services will provide access to a global refinery database, showing a forward-looking view of refinery capacity, as well as oil storage and vessel tracking, among other services.