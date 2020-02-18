Apple suppliers, semi stocks drop on warnings

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier stocks are taking a pre-market hit thanks to the tech giant's revenue warning due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The decliners include Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) -1.1% , Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) -1.9% , and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) -2.4% . Sales to Apple accounted for 20%, over 30%, and over 10% of their annual revenue in 2019, respectively.

Chip gear stocks are also seeing red after news that the Trump administration is considering new trade restrictions on China that would limit the use of American semi equipment.

Related semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SMH, SOXX, USD, SOXS, XSD, PSI, FTXL, SSG, XTH