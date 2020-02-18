MGP Ingredients sets up financing flexibility

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) enters into a five-year $300M revolving credit facility with a syndicate of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank.

The company says the new facility replaces its $150M credit facility. The new Wells Fargo facility contains an "accordion" option that could lead to an increase of $100M.

"This new credit facility further enhances our access to capital with attractive pricing and terms, providing MGP additional financial flexibility as we execute our strategic growth plan, including evaluating acquisition opportunities that strengthen our position in growing markets," says CFO Brandon Gall.

Source: Press Release