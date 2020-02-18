GE -2% on China engine ban; Barron's says 'don't worry'

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares are down 2% in premarket trade following weekend reports that the Trump administration might bar CFM International, the conglomerate's JV with Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY), from selling jet engines to China.

"It isn't big news and investors don't have to worry," reads a headline from Barron's Al Root, who says the affected program is only a tiny piece of GE Aviation's business (even if a ban comes into force).

While China's COMAC has ambitions to build commercial jets just like Boeing and Airbus, it doesn't yet sell an airplane. Its C919 jet - the aircraft that uses the CFM Leap-1C engine - is years late and isn't due to enter service until 2021.

With about 300 firm orders for the C919 on its books (vs. 10K for the 737 MAX and A320neo), the "C919 simply won't be a danger for a generation, if it ever is a material threat."

The reasoning for the potential ban described by the WSJ also "doesn't hold water." If U.S. officials are worried about copying jet engine technology, Chinese airlines already own planes powered by Leap engines.