Westlake Chemical Q4 profits fall sharply on lower prices

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) down 5.5% in pre-market as Q4 earnings came in below expectations; the company says that it experienced a difficult economic environment in 2019 as a result of slower global economic growth, due to ongoing international trade uncertainties.

Net income of $72M fell ~42%, with operating income almost halved to $102M, primarily due to lower global sales prices for major products, especially caustic soda and polyethylene, partially offset by lower purchased ethylene, ethane feedstock and fuel costs.

Consolidated average sales price declines 12.2% Y/Y with volume up 6.6%; though sequentially prices were down 3.5% and volume compressed 5.3%

