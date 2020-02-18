Bellerophon up 61% premarket on positive INOpulse data

Thinly traded nano cap Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) jumps 61% premarket on robust volume in reaction to positive topline data from a 16-subject Phase 2 clinical trial, PULSE-PHPF-002, evaluating INOpulse in patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary fibrosis.

Acute treatment with INOpulse reduced pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) by 21% with increased benefit on dose escalation, a primary endpoint.

Mean pulmonary arterial pressure (PAP), another primary endpoint, dropped 12%.

No new safety signals were observed.

A Phase 3 trial is next up.

INOpulse is a drug-device combination system that delivers pulsed doses of nitric oxide.