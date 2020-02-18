TSLA, KR among premarket gainers

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) +67% on positive top-line data from a recently completed acute, intra-patient, dose escalation, hemodynamics study of INOpulse for the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) +33% on "positive" elamipretide data.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) +23% as Franklin Templeton agrees to buy Legg Mason for $50/share.

Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) +18% .

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) +13% as it agrees to buy Legg Mason for $50/share.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) +13% on Q4 results.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) +12% .

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) +11% on being acquired in $2.3B deal.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) +11% ahead of conference presentation.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) +11% .

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) +8% on the potential role of Ampligen for use against the Wuhan Coronavirus epidemic.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) +7% on Q4 results.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +7% .

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) +7% on Q4 results.

Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT:SENS) +7% on positive coverage decision for Eversense CGM from Cigna.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) +6% as Berkshire Hathaway reports stake.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) +6% .

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) +6% .