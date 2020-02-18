Wedbush dives into retail trends

Wedbush Securities analyst Jen Redding says promotional activity appeared to be evenly split between e-commerce and brick-and-mortar over the Presidents' Day weekend and inventories appeared controlled across full-price and clearance goods.

"We see positive performances at American Eagle (NYSE:AEO), Aerie, Abercrombie (NYSE:ANF), Hollister, and Express (NYSE:EXPR), as defined by lower Y/Y promotional trends," she notes.

Promotional activity was observed to be incrementally higher at Gap's (NYSE:GPS) chains, Anthropologie (NASDAQ:URBN) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:LB) over the three-day weekend.

Promotions were flat at Urban Outfitters, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS).