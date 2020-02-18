GSX Techedu rallies 12.8% post Q4 results

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) reports Q4 net revenue growth of 412.9% Y/Y to RMB935M, the increase was mainly driven by the growth in paid course enrollments for K-12 courses.

Adj. gross margin increased 1,150 bps to 79.7%.

Adj. operating margin increased 482 bps to 20.4%.

Gross billings increased 396.3% Y/Y to RMB1.58B.

Total enrollments increased 290.2% Y/Y to 1.12M.

Net operating cash flow for Q4 2019 was RMB738.8M, a 394.5% increase Y/Y.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company's deferred revenue balance was RMB1.34B, an increase of 391.8% Y/Y.

Cash and equivalents, short-term investments and long-term investments totaled RMB2.74B as of December 31, 2019.

