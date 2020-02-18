PG&E reports Q4 results, on track for Chapter 11 plan confirmed by June 30

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) -2.4% pre-market after reporting a Q4 net loss of $3.6B following a loss of $6.9B in the year-ago period, and saying it is on track to have its Chapter 11 plan confirmed by June 30, the deadline for participating in California's new wildfire fund.

GAAP results include non-core items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, which totaled $4B after-tax, or $7.52/share, for the quarter, driven primarily by an additional $5B pre-tax charge for estimated third-party claims related to the 2018 Camp fire, the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the 2015 Butte fire; the additional charge reflects the previously announced agreements with individual wildfire victims.

"We have resolved essentially every consequential issue within the Bankruptcy Court's jurisdiction, most notably reaching a settlement with wildfire victims," PG&E CEO Bill Johnson says.