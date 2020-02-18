Instructure CEO steps down after merger agreement

Instructure's (NYSE:INST) board approves the $49/share revised merger agreement with Thoma Bravo and cancels the special shareholders meeting scheduled for February 25.

Thoma Bravo will commence a tender offer on or before February 24 to acquire all outstanding shares of Instructure common stock.

Instructure CEO Dan Goldsmith is stepping down as CEO but will remain with the company until March 6 to help with the transition. INST is looking for his replacement.

Related: Last week, Instructure announced that Thoma Bravo had raised its offer from $48.50/share.