Oppenheimer stays sidelined on Walmart

Oppenheimer is one of the first firms to take at a crack at Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) earnings report that included FY20 profit guidance below expectations ($5.00 to $5.15 vs. $5.21 consensus).

Analyst Rupesh Parikh notes that Walmart management pointed softness in toys, media & gaming and apparel during December - while momentum with the grocery business remained strong.

The firm keeps a Perform rating on Walmart and price target of $125 vs. average sell-side PT of $127.97.

"On the positive side, we see the potential for ongoing top-line momentum, strong underlying cash generation, continued disciplined capital allocation, and a strengthening eCommerce platform. A valuation consistent with peak levels keeps us sidelined," writes Parikh.

WMT +0.64% premarket to $118.65.

Previously: Walmart EPS misses by $0.06, revenue in-line (Feb. 18)

Previously: Walmart slips after comparable sales miss (Feb. 18)