Five Prime down 4% on failed cabiralizumab study

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX -4% ) is down in early trade in response to its announcement that a Bristol-Myers Squibb-conducted Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the combination of cabiralizumab and Opdivo (nivolumab), with and without chemo, in advanced pancreatic cancer patients failed to achieve the primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

The company says BMY has no near-term plans for additional studies of cabiralizumab but will continue supporting investigator-sponsored trials of the CSF-1 receptor inhibitor.

BMY exclusively in-licensed global rights to Five Prime's CSF1R antibody program in October 2015.