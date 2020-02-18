Tesla rally keeps analysts scrambling

Morgan Stanley raised its base case price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $500 from $360 and the bull case target to $1,200 from $650.

"We believe investors should expect a very challenging 1Q, with our bull case moving to expansionary mode on battery capacity. We raise our target to $500 from $360 & recast our bull case to $1,200, which is based on aggressive unit volume outcomes that may push the limits of both demand and capacity to supply," advises analyst Adam Jonas. The EV stock is kept at Underperform based off the downside suggested by the $500 PT.

Meanwhile, Baird hikes its price target to $730 from $325, while keeping a Market Perform rating in place. "Investors feel much better about Tesla's ability to be sustainably profitable; Model 3 demand remains healthy; GMs and op ex are both poised to materially improve; competition is sputtering; and product and production pipelines are robust," observes the analyst team.

In a bit of a surprise, the Quant Rating, average Seeking Alpha Authors rating and average sell-side rating on Tesla are all parked in Neutral.