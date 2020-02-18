Stocks slip after Apple warns on revenue

Stocks edge lower at the open, as Apple's surprise sales warning sparks worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains; Dow -0.3% , S&P and Nasdaq both -0.2% .

Apple ( -2.7% ) said it does not expect to meet its quarterly revenue forecast, citing slower production and weaker demand in China as a result of the coronavirus; the company previously said it expected to report net sales of $63B-$67B in its March quarter.

The news also hit shares of Apple suppliers, including Qualcomm ( -1.9% ), Broadcom ( -2.1% ), Qorvo ( -3% ), Skyworks ( -1.6% ) and Taiwan Semiconductor ( -2.9% ).

Walmart ( +0.8% ), however, opens with gains despite missing quarterly earnings expectations.

European bourses trade lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.7% , Germany's DAX -0.6% and France's CAC -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.4% while China's Shanghai Composite +0.1% .

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows energy ( -0.8% ) and information technology ( -0.8% ) lagging, while consumer discretionary ( +0.2% ), communication services ( +0.2% ) and utilities ( +0.1% ) start the session with small gains.

U.S. Treasury prices are modestly higher, with yields for the two-year and 10-year notes each down a basis point to 1.41% and 1.57%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.4% to 99.40.

WTI March crude oil -1.3% to $51.39/bbl.

Still ahead: NAHB housing market index