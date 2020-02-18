Netflix making hay outside U.S. - Nathanson

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up 0.9% alongside a price target boost at MoffettNathanson, which is staying Neutral but now sees more daylight in international growth.

The company is "seizing territories that others have long ignored," and benefiting from being an early mover in places like Japan, South Korean and France, Michael Nathanson writes. That comes with higher free cash flow burn through local-language investment, though.

The market's still ignoring impact of those content costs and lower revenue per user, Nathanson says; while he's boosting target heavily (to $290 from $210), it still implies about 25% downside in the stock.

Sell-side analysts remain Bullish on Netflix overall, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.