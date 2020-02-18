Kontoor Brands falls after Stifel warning

Stifel takes a defensive position on Kontoor Brands (KTB -5.8% ) ahead of the company's earnings report due out on March 5.

"We expect coronavirus weighs on Lee brand sales in China (~25% of brand revenue) and impedes the planned 1Q Wrangler China launch to weigh on FY20 guidance and near-term commentary," writes analyst Jim Duffy.

"While we see these impacts as ephemeral, we believe the optics of further delays to revenue inflection won’t be viewed favorably by investors," adds Duffy.

Beyond the short-term downside risk to earnings, Duffy and team say the long-term opportunity remains in place for Kontoor Brands investors.

Stifel's rating on KTB goes to Hold from Buy and a price target of $43 is assigned vs. the average sell-side PT of $39.25.