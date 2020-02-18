Fiserv develops solution to enable phones, tablets as POS devices

Fiserv's (FISV +0.8% ) First Data introduces a PIN on mobile capability that's intended to increase the use of smart phones and tablets as point-of-sale terminals without the use of additional hardware.

Following security testing, the solution, developed jointly with Visa (V +0.1% ), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and PayCore, is being piloted in Poland, with plans to expand in the EMEA and APAC regions.

The solution, which is currently available on select Samsung devices, utilizes embedded near-field communication (NFC) functionality. A payment can be made with contactless cards, NFC-enabled mobile phones, or other NFC-enabled devices such as wearables.