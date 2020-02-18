T-Mobile +1.1% as UBS sets high target
Feb. 18, 2020 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
- UBS has raised its price target for T-Mobile (TMUS +1.1%) near a Street high, to $112, pointing to the "attractive runway" from leveraging a spectrum advantage in coming years.
- The court decision in favor of the company over the state AGs challenging the Sprint (S +3.3%) merger sets up a much stronger company, and a "more competitive" wireless industry, analyst John Hodulik says.
- That's in part because Dish Network (DISH +0.3%) could end up a "more formidable" competitor than Sprint had been, he says.
- The new UBS T-Mobile target implies 15% upside.
- Sell-side analysts are Bullish on T-Mobile shares, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Bullish.