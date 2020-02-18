Ecolab down on earnings miss

Ecolab (ECL -1% ) reports sales rose 3% in Q4, on a constant currency basis.

Product and equipment sales +1.1% and Service and lease sales +4.2%.

Segment sales: Global Industrial: $1.47B (+6%); Global Institutional: $1.34B (+3%); Global Energy: $845.4M (-3%); Other: $227.4M (+4%).

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 120 bps to 42.4%.

Adjusted operating margin rate expanded 90 bps to 16.9%.

Q1 Guidance: Adjusted Gross Margin rate: 41% to 42%; SG&A rate: ~29%; Other income and expense: ~$15M; Interest expense, net: ~$50M; Adjusted tax rate: 20% to 21%; Adjusted EPS: $1.05 to $1.13; Diluted shares: ~293M.

FY2020 Guidance: Adjusted Gross Margin rate: 42% to 43%; SG&A rate: ~26%; Other income and expense: ~$55M; Interest expense, net: ~$205M; Adjusted tax rate: 20% to 21%; Adjusted EPS: $6.33 to $6.53; Diluted shares: ~292M.

