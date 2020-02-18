Flowserve posts slim Q4 earnings beat, issues mixed guidance
Feb. 18, 2020 10:16 AM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)FLSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Flowserve (FLS +0.4%) edges higher after reporting slightly better than expected Q4 earnings and an 8% Y/Y increase in revenues, as total bookings inched up 0.7% to $1.05B.
- Q4 original equipment sales jumped 11.3% Y/Y to $546M, while aftermarket sales rose 5.3% to $522M; original equipment bookings increased 4.5% to $535M, while aftermarket bookings fell 2.9% to $517M.
- Q4 adjusted gross and operating margins fell 50 bps and 10 bps to 33.2% and 11.8%, respectively.
- Flowserve's backlog at year-end 2019 totaled $2.16B, up 14% vs. 2018 beginning backlog.
- The company issues mixed guidance for FY 2020, seeing adjusted EPS of $2.30-$2.45 vs. $2.46 analyst consensus estimate, on revenue gains of 3%-5% Y/Y, translating to $4.06B-$4.14B vs. $4.09B consensus.