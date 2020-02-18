Athene Holding +2.5% after Q4 non-GAAP EPS beats
Feb. 18, 2020 10:20 AM ETAthene Holding Ltd. (ATH)ATHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) rises 2.5% after Q4 adjusted operating EPS of $2.21 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.68 and increased from $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.
- Excluding notable items, adjusted operating income available to common shareholders for Q4 was $346M, or $1.97 per adjusted operating common share, vs. $293M, or $1.50 per adjusted operating common share, for Q4 2018.
- Increase was primarily due to higher net investment earnings due to an increase in net invested assets, stronger alternative investment performance and higher bond call income, as well as a lower cost of funds attributable to favorable rider reserves and deferred acquisition costs amortization due to strong equity market performance.
- Adjusted book value per common share of $54.02 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $45.59 at Dec. 31, 2018.
- Q4 adjusted operating return on equity of 16.7% vs. 10.8% a year ago; adjusted operating ROE - Retirement Services of 21.6% vs. 16.0% a year ago.
- Sees previously announced transaction with Apollo closing in Q1 2020, having recently received shareholder approval.
- Previously: Athene Holding EPS beats by $0.53 (Feb. 18)