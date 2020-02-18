Athene Holding +2.5% after Q4 non-GAAP EPS beats

Feb. 18, 2020 10:20 AM ETAthene Holding Ltd. (ATH)ATHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATHrises 2.5% after Q4 adjusted operating EPS of $2.21 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.68 and increased from $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Excluding notable items, adjusted operating income available to common shareholders for Q4 was $346M, or $1.97 per adjusted operating common share, vs. $293M, or $1.50 per adjusted operating common share, for Q4 2018.
  • Increase was primarily due to higher net investment earnings due to an increase in net invested assets, stronger alternative investment performance and higher bond call income, as well as a lower cost of funds attributable to favorable rider reserves and deferred acquisition costs amortization due to strong equity market performance.
  • Adjusted book value per common share of $54.02 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $45.59 at Dec. 31, 2018.
  • Q4 adjusted operating return on equity of 16.7% vs. 10.8% a year ago; adjusted operating ROE - Retirement Services of 21.6% vs. 16.0% a year ago.
  • Sees previously announced transaction with Apollo closing in Q1 2020, having recently received shareholder approval.
  • Previously: Athene Holding EPS beats by $0.53 (Feb. 18)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.