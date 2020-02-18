Auto sector looks to break past China stall
- The auto sector is showing just a little bit of traction after automakers restart production in China outside of Wuhan.
- Notable gainers include Nio (NIO +2.7%), Ferrari (RACE +2.9%), Honda (HMC +1.2%), U.S. Auto Parts (PRTS +2.8%), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +1.7%), Adient (ADNT +1.2%), BorgWarner (BWA +1.1%) and Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT +1.8%).
- Only about half of auto names are higher on the day. Of course, the other part of the equation is who exactly is buying cars in China right now? Jaguar Land Rover's (TTM -4.1%) CEO has been quoted as saying the answer is nobody at the moment.