Intelsat +12.3% as Appaloosa urges C-band pushback
Feb. 18, 2020 10:29 AM ETINTEQBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor100 Comments
- Intelsat (NYSE:I) triggered a volatility pause and is now up 12.3% after Appaloosa followed up its 13F disclosure with a new filing where it expresses dissatisfaction with the FCC's C-band monetization approach.
- The 13D filing covering a 7.4% stake from David Tepper's funds contains the information that Appaloosa delivered a letter to Intelsat's board today.
- That letter showed dissatisfaction with the FCC decision and urged Intelsat to withhold acceptance, "pending negotiation of an agreement with the FCC on fair commercial terms."