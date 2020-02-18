Vulcan Materials misses Q4 earnings, guides 2020 earnings in-line
Feb. 18, 2020 10:36 AM ETVulcan Materials Company (VMC)VMCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Vulcan Materials (VMC -3.8%) tumbles into the red after Q4 earnings miss expectations while revenues rose 9% to $1.19B, as asphalt earnings benefited from double-digit revenue growth and improving unit margins.
- Q4 sales in the Aggregates segment increased 10% to $960M and gross profit gained 7% Y/Y to $275M, or $5.32/ton, due to 4% growth in shipments and a 5.5% improvement in freight-adjusted average sales price from the prior-year quarter.
- Vulcan also issues in-line FY 2020 EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.80 vs. $5.76 analyst consensus estimate, as well as adjusted EBITDA of $1.385B-$1.485B and aggregates shipments growth of 2%-4%.
- "Demand in our markets will continue to benefit from higher levels of highway funding and continued growth in residential and nonresidential markets," Chairman and CEO Tom Hill says. "This visibility into demand growth has already set the stage for solid price improvement in 2020."