MG Capital launches slate for 'urgent change' on HC2 board
Feb. 18, 2020 10:38 AM ETINNOVATE Corp. (VATE)VATE
- MG Capital and Percy Rockdale have called for "urgent change" at HC2 Holdings (HCHC +0.8%), nominating a full slate for the board.
- The group - 5%-plus holders in HC2 - says the company's "indefensible record of long-term underperformance and value destruction stems from exceptionally poor corporate governance, rampant conflicts of interest, ineffective balance sheet management, and the absence of a credible business strategy."
- Those issues over Philip Falcone's tenure as chairman/CEO have resulted in a "perpetual" discount to NAV of more than 80%, the group says.
- The company responds that it will carefully review the candidates and make an appropriate recommendation.
- "HC2 has offered to speak on multiple occasions with Percy Rockdale in an attempt to satisfy their concerns in a cooperative manner that benefits all stockholders. To the company’s surprise and disappointment, without ever meaningfully engaging with management or the board beforehand, Percy Rockdale moved forward with its proposed candidates," HC2 says.
- It's a "disruptive and potentially value-destroying public campaign at the same time that HC2 believes investors are benefiting from the ongoing execution of the Company’s debt reduction strategy," HC2 says.