Sanofi teams up with BARDA on coronavirus vaccine

Sanofi (SNY +1.6% ) is the latest company that will collaborate with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to accelerate the development of a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus causing the current outbreak (COVID-19).

Sanofi will leverage its recombinant DNA platform to produce the vaccine. It inked an agreement with BARDA in December 2019 to establish state-of-the-art facilities in the U.S. for the sustained production of an adjuvanted recombinant flu vaccine in the event of a pandemic (based on the same platform).

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutical unit announced a similar collaboration last week.